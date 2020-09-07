|
Hong Kong police under fire for tackling 12-year-old girl caught up in protests
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Hong Kong police came under fire after a viral video showed an officer in riot gear tackling a 12-year-old girl during a pro-democracy demonstration. The family of the girl said that she was caught in the protest crowd while out to buy art supplies. The video, shared widely on social media, several police officials pin the girl down after being tackled to the ground. She was seen trying to duck and flee from the protest group the police were negotiating with. Read | UN experts raise concerns over Hong Kong security law The girl’s mother told Apple Daily she intended to sue and lodge a formal complaint. She said that her daughter, along with her 20-year-old brother were out to buy art...
