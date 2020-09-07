Global  
 

Coronavirus updates LIVE: Victoria braces for mass business closures; NSW investigates source of hospitals cluster; Australian death toll at 762

The Age Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Victoria is bracing for mass closures after the extension of the state's lockdown, while NSW experts are investigating whether the COVID-19 cluster linked to two Sydney hospital emergency departments could have been spread through contact with infected computer screens, pens or paper.
