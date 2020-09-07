Coronavirus updates LIVE: Victoria braces for mass business closures; NSW investigates source of hospitals cluster; Australian death toll at 762
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Victoria is bracing for mass closures after the extension of the state's lockdown, while NSW experts are investigating whether the COVID-19 cluster linked to two Sydney hospital emergency departments could have been spread through contact with infected computer screens, pens or paper.
Do hospitals get more funding by marking deaths COVID-19 related? It's a conspiracy theory that has been going around for a while now but the man who runs the largest hospital system in South Florida..