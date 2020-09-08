|
Michael Cohen in new book writes Trump is 'a predator, a con man'
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Trump's former personal attorney described President Donald Trump as "a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man."
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney
