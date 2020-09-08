Global  
 

Michael Cohen in new book writes Trump is 'a predator, a con man'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Trump's former personal attorney described President Donald Trump as "a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man."
Pro-Trump caravan clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters in Salem, Oregon

 More than 100 supporters of President Trump appeared last night in Salem, Oregon, facing off against a small number of Black Lives Matter supporters. Lilia..
CBS News

Trump, Biden tension escalates as campaigns prepare for home stretch

 With just 56 days until Election Day, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred over vaccines and the military. Paula Reid reports from the..
CBS News
2020 Election Takes Final Sprint [Video]

2020 Election Takes Final Sprint

The 2020 Election is in its final stretch. Traditionally the launch of the presidential race's intense final stages. President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will begin trying to mobilize voters. Biden has led Trump for most of the summer. However, Pres. Trump has begun closing the gap. The two have also started in-person campaigning. President Trump worked to maintain support in the Midwest and South. On Tuesday he will visit Florida and South Carolina.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:48Published

Eye Opener: Dozens of wildfires threaten the West

 Authorities called the situation in California "life-threatening," as dozens of wildfires continue to burn. Also, President Trump is accusing Joe Biden and..
CBS News

Stimulus bill, Michael Cohen's tell-all book, California wildfires: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Senate likely to take up coronavirus stimulus bill, Michael Cohen releases tell-all memoir about Trump and more news to know Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Cohen memoir calls Trump "a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator"

 Cohen assails Trump as an "organized crime don" who is "guilty of the same crimes" that landed him in prison.
CBS News

Michael Cohen's Trump book: The ex-lawyer's key claims

 The White House insists the "tell-all" book by the president's former lawyer is full of lies.
BBC News

Michael Cohen claims President Trump will do anything to win the 2020 election

 Michael Cohen says President Trump is a "liar" and a "cheat" in a damning new tell-all book. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News

