Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cooperate on climate or 'we will be doomed': UN chief

WorldNews Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Cooperate on climate or 'we will be doomed': UN chiefLONDON: World powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or humanity is "doomed", UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned, telling AFP that failure to control the coronavirus pandemic illustrates the danger of disunity. Before the virus struck, 2020 was billed as a pivotal year for the plan to dodge the bullet of catastrophic global warming, with high profile summits planned to catch a wave of public alarm over the future of the planet. The coronavirus crisis may have shunted climate into the sidelines as nations launched unprecedented shutdowns to try to slow its spread, but Guterres said the need for climate action was more urgent than ever. In a searing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

António Guterres António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations

2020 is set to mark the end of the hottest 5-year period on record

 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers remarks on climate change and ecology during the official opening ceremony of Lisbon European Green..
The Verge
UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history [Video]

UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing a "generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities."View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published
Antonio Guterres: UN chief laments lack of global solidarity in COVID-19 fight [Video]

Antonio Guterres: UN chief laments lack of global solidarity in COVID-19 fight

Antonio Guterres: UN chief laments lack of global solidarity in COVID-19 fight

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:38Published

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

UN report: Increased warming closing in on crucial limit

 The world is getting closer to passing a temperature limit set by global leaders five years ago and may exceed it in the next decade or so, according to a new..
New Zealand Herald

Possible war crimes in Yemen fueled by arms flows from West, Iran: UN

 Weapons provided by Western powers and Iran to the warring sides in Yemen are fueling the six-year-old conflict, marked by deadly Saudi-led coalition air strikes..
WorldNews

U.N. calls for investigation into apparent poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

 The United Nations is demanding a full investigation into the apparent poisoning of Alexei Nalvany, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
CBS News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

One Direction waxworks removed from London's Madame Tussauds after seven years [Video]

One Direction waxworks removed from London's Madame Tussauds after seven years

One Direction's waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds in London - four years after the group went on hiatus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for post-Brexit trade talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song ‘Bella Ciao’. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published

When the Overwatch League moved online, fans found new ways to connect

 A group of Chengdu Hunters fans following an August 8th watch party. | Photo: Panda Base

Marie Blanquart had big plans for 2020. As president of The..
The Verge
Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament [Video]

Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament

Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published

Related videos from verified sources

Climate Activists Gather At Frost Science Museum To Launch New Campaign [Video]

Climate Activists Gather At Frost Science Museum To Launch New Campaign

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports on the Florida Climate Crisis Campaign.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published
Prince of Wales opens British Red Cross climate summit [Video]

Prince of Wales opens British Red Cross climate summit

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has applauded the work of the Red Crossin tackling the effects of climate change internationally over many decades,through its work to reduce the devastating..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
‘Threat of climate change is real, near and dangerous’: Piyush Goyal [Video]

‘Threat of climate change is real, near and dangerous’: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the threat of climate change is real and dangerous and the country has to move towards a world of net-zero carbon emissions. "We ultimately have to move towards a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published

Tweets about this