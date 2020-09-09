Global  
 

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial put on hold after one unexplained illness

Wednesday, 9 September 2020
AstraZeneca Plc has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant. The study is testing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford researchers at various sites, including the United Kingdom.
 Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient suffered a serious side effect or an unrelated illness.

