Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial put on hold after one unexplained illness
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () AstraZeneca Plc has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study participant. The study is testing a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford researchers at various sites, including the United Kingdom.
Trials of a Covid-19 vaccine under development by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been put on hold owing to a reported side effect in a patient in the UK. Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •NPR •DNA •RTTNews •CBS News