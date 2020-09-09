Global  
 

Iran court brings new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, sparking UK outrage

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Iran court brings new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, sparking UK outrage(CNN)The British government has condemned an Iranian court's decision to bring new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker jailed on espionage charges four years ago. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016, accused by the Iranian government of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the regime -- a claim that she and her family have consistently denied. She...
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'to face new charge and trial in Iran'

 The British-Iranian woman is nearing the end of her five-year jail sentence for spying, which she denies.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Defence secretary trying to pay off Iran tank debt to speed up release

 The government is seeking ways to pay off a 40-year-old debt to Iran over tanks that were never delivered in a bid to pave the way for Nazanin..
Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian counterpart Zarif in Tehran

 On his way to Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday made a stopover in Tehran and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif,..
Tehran warns UAE about allowing Israel to use its territory to target Iran

 Senior officials in Tehran have warned the United Arab Emirates about allowing Israel to use its territory to target Iran. Even the possibility of this is a..
WorldNews

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran, discusses bilateral ties

 Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday during his visit to Iran met the country's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Tehran while..
Afghanistan, regional security top focus as Rajnath Singh meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran

 Rajnath Singh's bilateral meeting with Iran's Defence minister in Tehran was at the latter's request.
