Iran court brings new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, sparking UK outrage
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
(CNN)The British government has condemned an Iranian court's decision to bring new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker jailed on espionage charges four years ago. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016, accused by the Iranian government of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the regime -- a claim that she and her family have consistently denied. She...
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe British-Iranian dual citizen, journalist
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'to face new charge and trial in Iran'The British-Iranian woman is nearing the end of her five-year jail sentence for spying, which she denies.
BBC News
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Defence secretary trying to pay off Iran tank debt to speed up releaseThe government is seeking ways to pay off a 40-year-old debt to Iran over tanks that were never delivered in a bid to pave the way for Nazanin..
WorldNews
Tehran Capital and the largest city of Iran
Jaishankar holds talks with Iranian counterpart Zarif in TehranOn his way to Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday made a stopover in Tehran and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif,..
IndiaTimes
Tehran warns UAE about allowing Israel to use its territory to target IranSenior officials in Tehran have warned the United Arab Emirates about allowing Israel to use its territory to target Iran. Even the possibility of this is a..
WorldNews
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Iranian counterpart in Tehran, discusses bilateral tiesUnion Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday during his visit to Iran met the country's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami in Tehran while..
DNA
Afghanistan, regional security top focus as Rajnath Singh meets Iranian counterpart in TehranRajnath Singh's bilateral meeting with Iran's Defence minister in Tehran was at the latter's request.
DNA
