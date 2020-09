Johnson faces Tory backlash over Brexit deal changes

Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Boris Johnson is facing a growing Tory backlash over controversial plans to override key elements of his Brexit deal with Brussels , in breach of international law . MPs reacted angrily after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday that legislation to change the Withdrawal Agreement would go against international law in a “very specific and limited way”. Ministers have argued the measures are necessary to ensure “damaging” tariffs are not imposed by “default” on goods travelling from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland if negotiations with the EU on a free trade agreement fail. But a series of senior Conservatives have...