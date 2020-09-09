Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson faces Tory backlash over Brexit deal changes

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Johnson faces Tory backlash over Brexit deal changesBoris Johnson is facing a growing Tory backlash over controversial plans to override key elements of his Brexit deal with Brussels, in breach of international law. MPs reacted angrily after Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Tuesday that legislation to change the Withdrawal Agreement would go against international law in a “very specific and limited way”. Ministers have argued the measures are necessary to ensure “damaging” tariffs are not imposed by “default” on goods travelling from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland if negotiations with the EU on a free trade agreement fail. But a series of senior Conservatives have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on'

UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' 01:32

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Hillingdon Hospital Trust 'must improve' infection control

 Hillingdon Hospital's NHS Trust runs services in Boris Johnson's west London constituency.
BBC News

Test and Trace 'on verge of collapse', Keir Starmer warns

 The Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", Sir Keir Starmer has warned. . The Labour leader said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson..
WorldNews

UK's Brexit plans would 'break international law,' minister admits

 London (CNN)The UK is preparing legislation which will "break international law in a very specific and limited way," a cabinet minister has said in the House of..
WorldNews

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets Brexit trade negotiations deadline

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that if the U.K. and the EU cannot reach a Brexit trade agreement, he will "move on" and work to secure individual..
CBS News

Tory Tory A conservative political philosophy

Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape [Video]

Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape

Boris Johnson has defended the decision not to suspend a senior Tory MP whowas arrested on suspicion of rape. The Prime Minister insisted on Thursdaythat the allegation is being taken “extremely seriously” after theConservatives defied calls to remove the whip from the former minister.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Peerages for PM’s brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers [Video]

Peerages for PM’s brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers

The Prime Minister has nominated his brother Jo Johnson, his chief strategicadviser Sir Edward Lister and several Tory grandees for peerages, while asuite of Brexiteers are also set for the Lords.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published
Brexit briefing: 113 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 113 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Continued tech sell-off drags Wall Street lower

 The value of the pound has also fallen amid concerns that a no-deal Brexit is in sight again.
BBC News
In new Brexit turmoil, UK may break law in 'limited way' [Video]

In new Brexit turmoil, UK may break law in 'limited way'

Brexit talks threatened amid reports UK attempting to renege on divorce terms as head of gov't's legal department quits.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

Brandon Lewis Brandon Lewis British Conservative politician

New UK bill will 'break international law'

 Brandon Lewis says a new post-Brexit law will go against agreements in a "specific and limited way".
BBC News
Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law" [Video]

Minister: Planned NI legislation "breaks international law"

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted that changes to the Internal Markets Bill to override the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act "breaks international law in a very specific and limited way", in response to a question from Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Brandon Lewis takes urgent question on Brexit plans [Video]

Brandon Lewis takes urgent question on Brexit plans

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has taken an urgent question from Shadow Policing Minister Louise Haigh in the House of Commons on the Northern Ireland protocol and Brexit negotiations. Mr Lewis insisted the government were "fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol." Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:06Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU

 LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was seeking to “clarify” key parts of its EU divorce deal just as Brexit trade talks reached a crucial final stage,..
WorldNews
Kosovo-Serbia talks resume in Brussels after stateside economic agreement [Video]

Kosovo-Serbia talks resume in Brussels after stateside economic agreement

Balkan analyst Đorđe Bojović says the Washington talks were more about Trump securing a foreign policy win ahead of November's presidential election than securing a settlement between Kosovo and Serbia.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:02Published
Protesters in Brussels demand more government help for COVID-hit entertainment sector [Video]

Protesters in Brussels demand more government help for COVID-hit entertainment sector

Protesters gathered in the Belgian capital Brussels to demand more government support for the entertainment sectorView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Former PM Theresa May questions Government over trust [Video]

Former PM Theresa May questions Government over trust

Tory former prime minister Theresa May raised concerns in the Commons overtrust, after the Government planned changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. Shesaid: “The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the NorthernIreland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UKlegislation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Italy to reveal how it'll spend €209bn of EU coronavirus recovery cash [Video]

Italy to reveal how it'll spend €209bn of EU coronavirus recovery cash

Increasing the employment rate and boosting the green economy are among the main priorities.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:07Published
EC's Schinas promises 'affordable and equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

EC's Schinas promises 'affordable and equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine

The vice president of the European Commission has reassured citizens that the rollout of a future coronavirus vaccine will be fair and well organised, and admitted the frustration felt within the EU executive at the chaos in healthcare at the beginning of the pandemic.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 17:04Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks [Video]

Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks

Johnson said the country would “prosper mightily” even if Britain had “a trading arrangement with the EU like Australia’s”.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:24Published
Brexit: Where We Are [Video]

Brexit: Where We Are

Negotiations have reached yet another impasse in Britain’s phased leaving from the European Union. With the transition period end date in sight, Boris Johnson refuses to countenance extending the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnson faces Tory backlash over Brexit deal changes

 Boris Johnson is facing a growing Tory backlash over controversial plans to override key elements of his Brexit deal with Brussels, in breach of international...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SmartBrief

Irish PM Martin on Brexit deal: 'Where there is a will there is a way'

 Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Boris Johnson plans to tear up parts of his Brexit agreement with the EU and says leaving with no trade deal is a 'good outcome'

 The prime minister plans to use legislation to effectively overwrite the UK's Brexit deal with the EU, according to a report.
Business Insider


Tweets about this