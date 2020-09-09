Global  
 

Justice dept seeks to defend Trump defamation case

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Justice dept seeks to defend Trump defamation caseThe US Department of Justice has taken legal action to defend President Donald Trump in a defamation case from a woman who accuses him of raping her. Under a court filing, the department is moving to replace the president's private...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

