|
Justice dept seeks to defend Trump defamation case
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The US Department of Justice has taken legal action to defend President Donald Trump in a defamation case from a woman who accuses him of raping her. Under a court filing, the department is moving to replace the president's private...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump, former Vice President Biden target battleground states 8 weeks before electionWith just eight weeks ahead of the election, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are honing their attention on key battleground states...
CBS News
Trump administration to withdraw 1,200 U.S. troops from IraqGeneral Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said the number of troops in Iraq will be reduced from 5,200 to 3,000 in September.
CBS News
"Tiger King" Joe Exotic calls Trump his hero, asks for pardonJoe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year federal sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme, has submitted his pardon application, to be hand-delivered..
CBS News
U.S. to Reduce Troop Levels in Iraq to 3,000The long-planned cuts maintain a U.S. counterterrorism force in Iraq but help fulfill President Trump’s goal to reduce overseas deployments.
NYTimes.com
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: ReportsUnited States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the...
WorldNews
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
Former DOJ official slams census citizenship questionFormer Obama-era Justice Department civil rights division leader Vanita Gupta tells CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" podcast that the Trump..
CBS News
DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuitCarroll is suing Mr. Trump in his personal capacity, and he was previously represented by private attorneys.
CBS News
US asks to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation lawsuitThe US Justice Department is seeking to take over President Donald Trump's defence in a defamation lawsuit from a writer who accused him of rape, and federal..
New Zealand Herald
What this tragic merger looks like today will shock youTaboola and Outbrain, best known as the rival chumbox providers who fill space on your favorite websites with garbage like “You Won’t Believe What [NAME]..
The Verge
Tweets about this