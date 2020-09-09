Global  
 

Kayleigh McEnany requests fact check after Obama coronavirus vaccine comment goes viral

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
McEnany criticized the Obama administration's handling of the 2009 swine flu epidemic, not the COVID-19 pandemic, during a "Fox & Friends" interview.
McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine [Video]

McEnany: No one pressuring FDA to approve vaccine

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday there is no political pressure on the U.S. drugs regulator to quickly approve a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease, after drugmakers and the Centers for Disease Control suggested one could be ready just ahead of the November presidential election.

Trump Plans To Visit Cops, Not Jacob Blake's Family, During Kenosha Visit [Video]

Trump Plans To Visit Cops, Not Jacob Blake's Family, During Kenosha Visit

Donald Trump is not currently scheduled to meet with the family of Jacob Blake. This comes as a shock to many, seeing as he will be visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Demonstrations were sparked in the city in August when Blake, a Black man, was shot in the back. He was shot at point-blank range by a White police officer seven times. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump plans to meet with cops instead.

McEnany on Belarus: US stands on side of democracy

 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany weighed in on the ongoing unrest in Belarus Monday, saying the U.S. will "always stand on the side of freedom and..
Trump has no plans to meet with Jacob Blake's family on Kenosha visit, White House says

 Trump plans to meet with local law enforcement and business owners and will "survey the damage" in Kenosha, according to Kayleigh McEnany.
Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

'Our democracy is deeply imperiled': how democratic norms are under threat ahead of the US election

 Last month Barack Obama returned to the political stage to deliver a speech about the future of the nation. He did it standing in the Museum of the American..
Former DOJ official slams census citizenship question

 Former Obama-era Justice Department civil rights division leader Vanita Gupta tells CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" podcast that the Trump..
"Tell me about Joe": Harris and Obama discuss Biden in campaign video

 The former president also took the opportunity to share advice and discuss the struggles of the campaign trail.
Michael Cohen says Trump hates Obama because he's jealous: 'He went to Harvard Law ... he is all the things that President Trump wants to be'

 President Trump's ex-lawyer told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Tuesday that the president feels inferior to Obama, and his natural reaction is to attack.
