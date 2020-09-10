Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No more temperature checks? CDC changing COVID-19 screenings for international air passengers

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Starting Sept. 14, the US will replace its current system of temperature and symptom checks with one that focuses on where travelers have been.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

White House reportedly moves to eliminate COVID-19 security theater at airports

 Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

International travelers arriving in the United States will reportedly no longer go through enhanced health..
The Verge

E-Cigarette Use Falls Sharply Among Teenagers, C.D.C. Finds

 The encouraging public health news was tempered by evidence that many high school users were taking advantage of a regulatory loophole to get access to flavored..
NYTimes.com
Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme [Video]

Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme

Schumer made the announcement on her Instagram, writing: "Anyone get LYME this summer? I have maybe had it for years. Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it." Lyme disease is an infection caused by bacteria commonly carried by ticks. Roughly 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Teen e-cigarette use declined in 2020

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The number of high school and middle school students using e-cigarettes dropped off this year, declining from..
The Verge

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down”

 The Washington Post has published excerpts of interviews between veteran journalist Bob Woodward and President Trump — conducted in preparation for Woodward's..
CBS News
Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy [Video]

Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has challenged his government counterpart Matt Hancock on the government’s coronavirus policy for school year groups. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

India supported us by sending essential medicines during Covid-19 crisis: French defence minister

 "Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of Covid-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential..
IndiaTimes
'France sent medical equipment to India for COVID patients in intensive care': French Defence Minister [Video]

'France sent medical equipment to India for COVID patients in intensive care': French Defence Minister

While addressing at the joint press briefing on Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly said, "I am delighted to be in India today for this important event. It marks a step forward in the strategic partnership of our countries which dates back to 1998." "Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of COVID-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential medicines. On our side, we recently sent to India medical equipment for patients in intensive care," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans Think Workplaces Will See Even More Changes Post-COVID [Video]

Americans Think Workplaces Will See Even More Changes Post-COVID

63 percent of Americans don’t think their job will ever return to normal, new research from Torch suggests.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

Dosieah2

Dosieah RT @timesofindia: India supported us by sending essential medicines during Covid-19 crisis: French defence minister https://t.co/0G6NdfYx3r… 3 minutes ago