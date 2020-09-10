Global  
 

By the numbers: Braves defeat Marlins 29-9, while Brewers blank Tigers 19-0

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 September 2020
The Atlanta Braves scored 29 runs while the Milwaukee Brewers put up 19 in a display of offensive firepower on Wednesday.
