By the numbers: Braves defeat Marlins 29-9, while Brewers blank Tigers 19-0
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Atlanta Braves scored 29 runs while the Milwaukee Brewers put up 19 in a display of offensive firepower on Wednesday.
