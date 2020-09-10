'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to fantasy juggernaut “Game of Thrones,” has died. She was 82. Rigg’s agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stirling said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March. Rigg “spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her...
Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82.
Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."
She is known for her role as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in the sixth film in the Bond series, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and also starred in the original The Avengers series.
Rigg made her last appearance as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones last year.
British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82.
Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones."
Her agent Simon Beseford announced that..