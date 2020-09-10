Global  
 

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

WorldNews Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82LONDON (AP) — Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to fantasy juggernaut “Game of Thrones,” has died. She was 82. Rigg’s agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stirling said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March. Rigg “spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Avengers and Game Of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82

Avengers and Game Of Thrones actress Dame Diana Rigg dies at 82 00:53

 Dame Diana Rigg, who was best known for her roles in The Avengers, Game OfThrones and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, has died at the age of 82. Shehad been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and died peacefully at home,her daughter said.

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News [Video]

Remembering 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg | THR News

Diana Rigg, the Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress who vaulted to international fame in the 1960s with her performance as the seductive spy Emma Peel on 'The Avengers.'

Diana Rigg on life before and after "The Avengers"

 Returning to Broadway in the Lincoln Center revival of "My Fair Lady," the Tony-winning actress talks about her stage and film career, tabloid lies, and playing..
Diana Rigg: From Emma Peel to "My Fair Lady"

 The '60s British spy series In "The Avengers" made Diana Rigg an international sensation. But after two years she left the show - returning to the stage and..
Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82 [Video]

Diana Rigg: Bond Girl and Game of Thrones Star Dies Aged 82

Actress Dame Diana Rigg, Bond girl and Game of Thrones star, has died at the age of 82. Her agent said: “She died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time."  She is known for her role as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo in the sixth film in the Bond series, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and also starred in the original The Avengers series. Rigg made her last appearance as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones last year. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

