The Avengers, Game of Thrones and Bond star Diana Rigg dies at 82
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series The Avengers to fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones, has died. She was 82. Rigg's agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stirling said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in...
British actress Diana Rigg has died at age 82. Her decades-long acting career spanned 1960s spy series "The Avengers," classical theater and "Game of Thrones." Her agent Simon Beseford announced that Rigg died peacefully in her sleep. Rigg starred as a Bond girl in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret...