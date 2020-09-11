The Avengers, Game of Thrones and Bond star Diana Rigg dies at 82

lareed42 RT @bvoice_p: Actress Diana Rigg, whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to “Game of Thrones,” has died at age… 32 seconds ago Ben Schroeder 🇩🇪 R. I. P 😢 Diana Rigg: Bond, Avengers and Game Of Thrones star dies aged 82 https://t.co/atD3WDK63g 43 seconds ago Mbuso Dlamini RT @getFANDOM: Original Bond girl, Avenger, and legendary 'Game of Thrones' actor Diana Rigg has died aged 82 (via @Variety | https://t.co… 47 seconds ago Podid RT @ABC: Actress Diana Rigg, whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to “Game of Thrones,” has died at age 82. h… 53 seconds ago Andre🦇☕ RT @lizo_mzimba: Dame Diana Rigg has died at age of 82. From The Avengers to Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service to Game of Thrones,… 1 minute ago Phillip Lorenzo Rest in peace. What a talent. From The Avengers, to Bond, to Game of Thrones. She always took the screen as if it o… https://t.co/XjmqtTcHdk 3 minutes ago Meenakshi Kumar 🇺🇸🇬🇧 Today we lost a legendary actress. Diana Rigg is sadly no more. She passed way at the age of 82. She was a star in… https://t.co/ORFSVaCgQn 3 minutes ago Robert Harper RT @business: Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series “The Avengers” to fantasy jugger… 4 minutes ago