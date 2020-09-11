Global  
 

Lakers bully Rockets in Game 4 to take commanding 3-1 series lead

USATODAY.com Friday, 11 September 2020
The Lakers' size advantage overwhelmed the Rockets for much of Game 4, and Los Angeles moved one win from the Western Conference finals.
 The Houston Rockets jumped out to a 64-61 halftime lead last night, but in the second half the Los Angeles Lakers put the defensive clamps down, allowing Houston to score only 38 behind LeBron James' 4 blocks. LeBron also had a game-high 36 points in the Lakers win. Anthony Davis chipped in with 26,...

James' Lakers one win away from Western Conference final

 The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from the Western Conference final after a bruising 110-100 victory against the Houston Rockets.
BBC News

Heat into Eastern final, as James sets record in Lakers win

 The Miami Heat reach the Eastern Conference final while LeBron James sets a new record as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
BBC News

Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals

 Take a look at the photos from the Lakers’ NBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rockets led at halftime 64-61. The..
WorldNews

LeBron James sets tone with scoring and defense to lift Lakers over Rockets in Game 3

 LeBron James tallied 36 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks to boost the Lakers over the Rockets in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to bounce-back win over Rockets in Game 2

 The Lakers finished with a 117-109 win over the Rockets in Game 2 by relying on a simple formula: Depend on their star players.
USATODAY.com

COVID-19 May Have Been In The US As Early As December [Video]

COVID-19 May Have Been In The US As Early As December

A trio of new studies seem to push back the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Two of the studies suggest that COVID-19 was spreading locally in Washington State in late January. Another suggests it was sickening people in Los Angeles last December. Gizmodo reports these estimates are at least weeks before it was clearly documented in the U.S. As the authors acknowledge, there’s simply no way to tell how many cases were here earlier than we thought.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot [Video]

Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot

Will Smith announced Tuesday on his YouTube Channel that the new series has been signed by Peacock. Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service, according to reports at CNN. "We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order from a pitch." Smith The video showed him on a virtual call with others including writer/director Morgan Cooper. The new series is titled "Bel-Air," for the posh Los Angeles neighborhood where it takes place.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

ChewBox is reimagining food delivery as a "vehicle of social justice"

 Celebrity chef Roy Choi and the ChewBox team are merging tech with the spirit of generosity to help restore hope in Los Angeles' marginalized communities.
CBS News

ChewBox is reimagining food delivery as a "sustainable vehicle of social justice"

 Food delivery startup ChewBox is merging technology with the spirit of generosity to help bring economic opportunities to Los Angeles' marginalized communities...
CBS News

James, Davis help Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series

 LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference..
WorldNews

Rockets beat Thunder to set up play-off series against Lakers

 A late defensive play from James Harden helps the Houston Rockets set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BBC News

