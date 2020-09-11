|
Lakers bully Rockets in Game 4 to take commanding 3-1 series lead
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The Lakers' size advantage overwhelmed the Rockets for much of Game 4, and Los Angeles moved one win from the Western Conference finals.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
James' Lakers one win away from Western Conference finalThe Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from the Western Conference final after a bruising 110-100 victory against the Houston Rockets.
BBC News
Heat into Eastern final, as James sets record in Lakers winThe Miami Heat reach the Eastern Conference final while LeBron James sets a new record as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
BBC News
Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinalsTake a look at the photos from the Lakers’ NBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rockets led at halftime 64-61. The..
WorldNews
LeBron James sets tone with scoring and defense to lift Lakers over Rockets in Game 3LeBron James tallied 36 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks to boost the Lakers over the Rockets in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead.
USATODAY.com
Rocket Missile or vehicle which flies using thrust from a reaction gas engine
LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead Lakers to bounce-back win over Rockets in Game 2The Lakers finished with a 117-109 win over the Rockets in Game 2 by relying on a simple formula: Depend on their star players.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles City in California
COVID-19 May Have Been In The US As Early As December
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Will Smith Announces 'Fresh Prince' Reboot
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
ChewBox is reimagining food delivery as a "vehicle of social justice"Celebrity chef Roy Choi and the ChewBox team are merging tech with the spirit of generosity to help restore hope in Los Angeles' marginalized communities.
CBS News
ChewBox is reimagining food delivery as a "sustainable vehicle of social justice"Food delivery startup ChewBox is merging technology with the spirit of generosity to help bring economic opportunities to Los Angeles' marginalized communities...
CBS News
Western Conference (NBA) Conference of the National Basketball Association
James, Davis help Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie seriesLeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference..
WorldNews
Rockets beat Thunder to set up play-off series against LakersA late defensive play from James Harden helps the Houston Rockets set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this