New York Times reporter removed from Trump rally after showing people without masks
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
New York Times reporter Kathleen Gray said she was removed from the Michigan rally after posting pictures of Trump supporters not wearing masks.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Michigan State in the northern United States
