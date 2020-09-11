Global  
 

New York Times reporter removed from Trump rally after showing people without masks

Friday, 11 September 2020
New York Times reporter Kathleen Gray said she was removed from the Michigan rally after posting pictures of Trump supporters not wearing masks.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Uses Derogatory Language Towards Fallen Soldiers

Trump Uses Derogatory Language Towards Fallen Soldiers 00:37

 Donald Trump has been on the defensive since Thursday over a new article. The Atlantic magazine that alleged, among other things, that he used derogatory language. The language was aimed at fallen US soldiers, according to reports at CNN. CNN, Fox News, the Associated Press, the New York...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kudlow says Trump "led wisely" in response to coronavirus

 White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow spoke with CBS News' Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 11 A

 Here's the latest for Friday September 11th: Trump and Biden to attend September 11th events; At least 10 known dead in Northern California wildfire; Oregon..
USATODAY.com

'It defies logic.' 9/11 families urge Trump administration to drop deal to take Sudan off terror list

 The fight over removing Sudan from the terror list could have far-reaching consequences for U.S. terrorism victims and Sudan's fledgling democracy.
USATODAY.com

Marco Rubio Challenges '1619 Project,' Says Trump's Defunding Threat Hurts Kids

 Marco Rubio's weighing in on President Trump's threat to defund schools that use "The 1619 Project," saying POTUS is misguided -- but he's also challenging the..
TMZ.com

Remembering 9/11, Western wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Friday

 Trump and Biden are each set to mark 9/11 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; Western wildfires rage on and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing' [Video]

Trump tells supporters Nobel nomination is a 'big thing'

U.S. President Donald Trump reminded his supporters at a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday (September 10) that he had been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize a day earlier, and claimed the news media did not cover news of the nomination.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Trump tells Michigan rally: "This is not a crowd of a person who comes in second place"

 President Trump held a rally in Freeland, Michigan, praising the crowd for coming out as he attacked his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Watch part of his..
CBS News

Trump attacks Biden in battleground Michigan

 President Donald Trump tries to refocus attention on the economy at a rally in battleground Michigan Thursday, deriding his Democratic opponent for his trade and..
USATODAY.com

Trump says Michigan's Whitmer 'doesn't have a clue' after she calls him 'biggest threat' to US

 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “doesn’t have a clue” when it comes to the coronavirus and the economy, President Trump told a rally crowd in the Great...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.com

How Trump and Biden are making their pitches in battleground states

 President Trump is traveling to Michigan for a rally, a day after Joe Biden campaigned in the state. Dave Weigel, national political correspondent for the...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com

Trump tells Michigan rally: "This is not a crowd of a person who comes in second place"

 President Trump held a rally in Freeland, Michigan, praising the crowd for coming out as he attacked his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Watch part of his...
CBS News Also reported by •Japan TodayUSATODAY.com

