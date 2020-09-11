Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Surfer breaks her own world-record after riding a huge 73.5 foot wave

BBC News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Watch the incredible moment Maya Gabeira breaks the world record for the largest wave surfed by a woman after riding a 73.5 foot wave in Portugal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brazilian surfer engulfed by colossal wave which could break world record [Video]

Brazilian surfer engulfed by colossal wave which could break world record

Brazilian pro surfer Maya Gabeira was flattened by a colossal wave in Portugal which, according to the filmer, could possibly be a new world record. Footage filmed on February 11 in Nazaré,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published
A mum has watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV [Video]

A mum has watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV

A mum watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV where Oliver Battersby from Corrie was diagnosed with the same incurable condition as her daughter.In Coronation Street, the three-year-old son..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published
Dad delighted after sunflower grows "as tall as his house" [Video]

Dad delighted after sunflower grows "as tall as his house"

A green-fingered dad whose four-year-old son asked him to grow a sunflower "as tall as the house" has ended up with a 20-foot high monster plant which almost dwarves his semi.Douglas Smith, 42, is..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this