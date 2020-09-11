Watch: Surfer breaks her own world-record after riding a huge 73.5 foot wave
Friday, 11 September 2020 (
20 hours ago) Watch the incredible moment Maya Gabeira breaks the world record for the largest wave surfed by a woman after riding a 73.5 foot wave in Portugal.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
A mum has watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV
A mum watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV where Oliver Battersby from Corrie was diagnosed with the same incurable condition as her daughter.In Coronation Street, the three-year-old son..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:05 Published on August 3, 2020
Dad delighted after sunflower grows "as tall as his house"
A green-fingered dad whose four-year-old son asked him to grow a sunflower "as tall as the house" has ended up with a 20-foot high monster plant which almost dwarves his semi.Douglas Smith, 42, is..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on July 30, 2020
Tweets about this