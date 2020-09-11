Watch: Surfer breaks her own world-record after riding a huge 73.5 foot wave

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brazilian surfer engulfed by colossal wave which could break world record



Brazilian pro surfer Maya Gabeira was flattened by a colossal wave in Portugal which, according to the filmer, could possibly be a new world record. Footage filmed on February 11 in Nazaré,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:50 Published on August 6, 2020 A mum has watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV



A mum watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV where Oliver Battersby from Corrie was diagnosed with the same incurable condition as her daughter.In Coronation Street, the three-year-old son.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:05 Published on August 3, 2020 Dad delighted after sunflower grows "as tall as his house"



A green-fingered dad whose four-year-old son asked him to grow a sunflower "as tall as the house" has ended up with a 20-foot high monster plant which almost dwarves his semi.Douglas Smith, 42, is.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on July 30, 2020

Tweets about this