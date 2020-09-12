Global  
 

Naya Rivera investigative report: 'Glee' star suffered from vertigo which 'would get worse' in water

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Naya Rivera's autopsy, investigative and toxicology reports are shedding light on circumstances surrounding the "Glee" star's drowning in early July.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Ventura County Medical Examiner Releases Autopsy Report In Death Of Naya Rivera

 The Ventura County coroner Friday released the autopsy report in the death of actress Naya Rivera.

Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute [Video]

Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute

Amber Riley delivered a searing tribute to her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera during Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was a much-anticipated performance on the show, according to HuffPost. The actor and singer embodied a 1960s Motown look as she took the “Kimmel” stage Thursday. She introduced a new song, “A Moment,” with lyrics about overcoming loss. “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side,” she sang. Naya Rivera died July 8th at the age of 33 in an accidental drowning.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Amber Riley to perform Naya Rivera tribute on Jimmy Kimmel Live! [Video]

Amber Riley to perform Naya Rivera tribute on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Amber Riley will perform a tribute to her late Glee co-star Naya Rivera on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Jane Lynch: Naya Rivera's d*ath was 'gut-wrenching' [Video]

Jane Lynch: Naya Rivera's d*ath was 'gut-wrenching'

Rivera was confirmed d*ad on July 13 after her body was recovered at Lake Piru in California following a six-day search.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Gloria Estefan says her heart was 'ripped to shreds' over Naya Rivera's tragic death [Video]

Gloria Estefan says her heart was 'ripped to shreds' over Naya Rivera's tragic death

Former 'Glee' actress Gloria Estefan says her heart was "just ripped to shreds" by Naya Rivera's tragic death last month.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published
Gloria Estefan: "It was a joy to play Naya Rivera's mum" [Video]

Gloria Estefan: "It was a joy to play Naya Rivera's mum"

Gloria Estefan has shared her feelings about playing Naya Rivera's mother on the show Glee.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Fans Gather At Vigil, Say Naya Rivera's LGBT "Glee" Role Was Life-Saving [Video]

Fans Gather At Vigil, Say Naya Rivera's LGBT "Glee" Role Was Life-Saving

33-year-old Naya Rivera drowned at Lake Piru last month after a day out at the lake with her 4-year-old son. Laurie Perez reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:53Published

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera yelled for ‘help’ before accidental drowning, investigative report reveals

 The actress' 4-year-old son was found sleeping alone on a boat she rented on the day of her July 8 disappearance.
FOXNews.com


