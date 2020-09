Toots Hibbert, a Father of Reggae, Is Dead at 77 Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The first to use the word reggae on a record, he sang in a soulful tone and wrote songs with subtle social commentary, helping bring the sounds of Jamaica to the world. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this