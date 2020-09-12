Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Sally likely to form Saturday as it crosses South Florida, strengthens in Gulf

USATODAY.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Tropical Depression 19 is producing a large area of thunderstorms and rain, and it's moving over Florida this weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Tropical depression likely to become 'near hurricane' strength as it moves across Florida into Gulf of Mexico

 Tropical Depression 19 is producing a large area of thunderstorms and rain, and it's moving over Florida this weekend.
 
USATODAY.com

36 Years Later, Police Arrest Suspect in Rape and Killing of a 14-Year-Old

 Using DNA evidence, the authorities in Rochester, N.Y., said that they had charged Timothy L. Williams of Melbourne, Fla., with murdering Wendy Jerome on..
NYTimes.com
COVID outbreak data for Florida schools may arrive Monday [Video]

COVID outbreak data for Florida schools may arrive Monday

COVID outbreak data for Florida schools may arrive Monday

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:26Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | September 11 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 11 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:57Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 11, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 11, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:59Published
Tracking the Tropics | Sept. 10 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Sept. 10 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:16Published

Tweets about this