Tropical Storm Sally likely to form Saturday as it crosses South Florida, strengthens in Gulf
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Tropical Depression 19 is producing a large area of thunderstorms and rain, and it's moving over Florida this weekend.
Tropical Depression 19 is producing a large area of thunderstorms and rain, and it's moving over Florida this weekend.
