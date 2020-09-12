|
Tour de France 2020: Kragh Andersen wins stage 14
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen timed his effort to perfection to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 194.5km ride from Clermont-Ferrand on Saturday.
