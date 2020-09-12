Global  
 

Tour de France 2020: Kragh Andersen wins stage 14

The Age Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen timed his effort to perfection to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 194.5km ride from Clermont-Ferrand on Saturday.
