Soren Kragh Andersen doubles down at Tour de France 2020, wins Stage 19 Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

That's deux for That's deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France. The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack. Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred... 👓 View full article

