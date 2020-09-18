Global  
 

Soren Kragh Andersen doubles down at Tour de France 2020, wins Stage 19

Friday, 18 September 2020
Soren Kragh Andersen doubles down at Tour de France 2020, wins Stage 19That's deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France. The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack. Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred...
Andersen wins second Tour stage of 2020 as Bennett extends green jersey lead

 Soren Kragh Andersen secures his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France as Primoz Roglic keeps his his grip on the yellow jersey.
BBC News

Kragh Andersen wins stage 14, Roglic retains Tour lead

 Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen of the Sunweb team soloed to victory after a frantic run into Lyon on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday. Slovenian Primoz..
WorldNews

Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 14 with surprise solo attack, Primoz Roglic maintains overall lead

 Team Sunweb's Soren Kragh Andersen takes a surprise win on stage 14 of the Tour de France with a late solo attack as Primoz Roglic maintains his lead in the..
BBC News

Tour de France: Primoz Roglic keeps lead as Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 17

 Michal Kwiatkowski wins stage 18 to give Ineos Grenadiers their first win of the 2020 Tour de France as Adam Yates falls back in the GC.
BBC News

Lopez wins stage 17 as Roglic stretches Tour de France lead

 Miguel Angel Lopez wins stage 17 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his lead in the race.
BBC News

