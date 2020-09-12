|
Toots Hibbert, pioneering reggae star, dies aged 77
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Toots Hibbert, whose glorious songcraft as frontman of Toots and the Maytals helped make reggae globally famous, has died aged 77. A statement from his family on Saturday read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Toots Hibbert Jamaican musician
Toots Hibbert, beloved reggae star, has died at 77hH gave the music its name and later helped make it an international movement through such classics as "Pressure Drop," "Monkey Man" and "Funky Kingston."
CBS News
Reggae Singer Toots Hibbert Dead at 77Toots Hibbert, the singer who helped popularize the name "reggae" with his 1968 hit song, "Do the Reggay," has died. Toots was a pioneer of the music back in the..
TMZ.com
Toots Hibbert, reggae icon who named the genre, dead at 77The man who gave reggae its name, Toots Hibbert, has died at age 77.
USATODAY.com
Toots Hibbert: Jamaican reggae legend dies aged 77Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert was the front man of reggae band Toots & the Maytals.
BBC News
Toots and the Maytals Jamaican ska/rocksteady band
Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Obituary: Toots Hibbert - the man who coined the world reggaeThe frontman of Toots and the Maytals was known for songs like Pressure Drop and Monkey Man.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this