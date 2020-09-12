Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toots Hibbert, pioneering reggae star, dies aged 77

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Toots Hibbert, pioneering reggae star, dies aged 77Toots Hibbert, whose glorious songcraft as frontman of Toots and the Maytals helped make reggae globally famous, has died aged 77. A statement from his family on Saturday read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel “Toots” Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Toots Hibbert Toots Hibbert Jamaican musician

Toots Hibbert, beloved reggae star, has died at 77

 hH gave the music its name and later helped make it an international movement through such classics as "Pressure Drop," "Monkey Man" and "Funky Kingston."
CBS News

Reggae Singer Toots Hibbert Dead at 77

 Toots Hibbert, the singer who helped popularize the name "reggae" with his 1968 hit song, "Do the Reggay," has died. Toots was a pioneer of the music back in the..
TMZ.com

Toots Hibbert, reggae icon who named the genre, dead at 77

 The man who gave reggae its name, Toots Hibbert, has died at age 77.
USATODAY.com

Toots Hibbert: Jamaican reggae legend dies aged 77

 Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert was the front man of reggae band Toots & the Maytals.
BBC News

Toots and the Maytals Toots and the Maytals Jamaican ska/rocksteady band

Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77 [Video]

Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77

Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, frontman of pioneering reggae group Toots And TheMaytals, has died at the age of 77. The Jamaican singer was being treated forsuspected coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies in theCaribbean island’s capital, Kingston.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Obituary: Toots Hibbert - the man who coined the world reggae

 The frontman of Toots and the Maytals was known for songs like Pressure Drop and Monkey Man.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

'Toots and the Maytals' star Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert rushed to intensive care with suspected coronavirus symptoms [Video]

'Toots and the Maytals' star Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert rushed to intensive care with suspected coronavirus symptoms

According to his manager, Cabel Stephenson, reggae legend Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert was recently rushed to an intensive care unit after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Toots Hibbert, pioneering reggae star, dies aged 77

Toots Hibbert, pioneering reggae star, dies aged 77 Toots Hibbert, whose glorious songcraft as frontman of Toots and the Maytals helped make reggae globally famous, has died aged 77. A statement from his family on...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.comAceShowbizBelfast TelegraphNewsdayCBC.caBBC NewsNYTimes.comChicago S-TCBS News

Tweets about this

kingpudster

Kingpudster RT @trojanrecords: Trojan mourns the passing of legendary reggae icon Toots Hibbert, frontman of the groundbreaking reggae and ska group To… 2 minutes ago

jasonpjfan

Jason Calvert RT @siriusxmvolume: #VOLUME remembers the late Toots Hibbert of @tootsmaytals with a special encore of Layin' It Down with Steve Jordan fro… 3 minutes ago

TheWhiterose42

BillyBones🇺🇸🦅🧠✊🏿 👁 #theresistance! RIP, Toots Hibbert. A pioneering Reggae roots icon with the Maytals. Saddened by the news. 3 minutes ago

MrFutbol

MrFutbol RT @dannowicki: "Toots Hibbert, reggae icon who named the genre, dead at 77." (via @MorganEmHines) https://t.co/aNF9gWxQzk 8 minutes ago

Petchary

Emma Lewis RT @PressSecOPMJa: Rest in Peace Toots Hibbert - Reggae Icon #ReggaeAmbassador. Yours was a special talent. #TootsAndTheMaytals #tootshibb… 8 minutes ago

PressSecOPMJa

Naomi Francis🇯🇲 Rest in Peace Toots Hibbert - Reggae Icon #ReggaeAmbassador. Yours was a special talent. #TootsAndTheMaytals… https://t.co/jIJ568BsPX 12 minutes ago

theprovince

The Province Reggae icon Toots (and The Maytals) Hibbert dead at 77 https://t.co/pszCjAbkKq 15 minutes ago