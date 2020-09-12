Toots Hibbert, pioneering reggae star, dies aged 77

Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77



Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, frontman of pioneering reggae group Toots And TheMaytals, has died at the age of 77. The Jamaican singer was being treated forsuspected coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies in theCaribbean island’s capital, Kingston.

