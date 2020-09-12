|
Britain is risking a car-crash Brexit of food shortages, another recession and isolation
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
London (CNN Business)In the four years that have passed since Britain voted to leave the European Union, business executives have consistently delivered one message to the country's political leaders: Do not under any circumstances crash out of our largest export market without a deal to protect trade. Now, after painstaking negotiations that resulted in an amicable divorce with the European Union earlier this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instigated a confrontation with Brussels that could turn the nightmare "no-deal" scenario for business into reality. The UK government said this week that it intends to break the terms of the divorce agreement that settled the country's departure...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Man arrested after explosive device posted to London homeCounter-terrorism police arrest a man after a suspicious package was posted to a London property.
BBC News
"The Pillars of Earth" author Ken Follett on his new novelKen Follett has sold more than 170 million books, including the acclaimed novel "The Pillars of Earth." Now, Follett is out with a prequel titled "The Evening..
CBS News
UK PM Johnson appeals to party for support over controversial billLONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealed to lawmakers in his Conservative Party on Friday to back a trade bill his government has admitted would..
WorldNews
Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Everton
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Boris Johnson warns EU could 'carve up our country' if Tories don't back new Brexit bill
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:35Published
Migrants protest in Lesbos for second day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:00Published
Brexit: Michael Gove says bill will protect 'integrity' of UKThe cabinet minister backs the PM over the Internal Market Bill as the EU ramps up opposition to it.
BBC News
Brexit: Johnson says Bill needed to stop ‘blockade’ in Irish SeaBritish prime minister Boris Johnson has said his controversial legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal is needed to end EU threats to install a..
WorldNews
European Union Seeks Strict Regulation of Crypto and Stablecoins in New Draft LawThe European Commission, the executive arm of the E.U., has drawn up regulation to tightly monitor cryptocurrencies it considers “significant”, including..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Brexit: Back me over the bill, Johnson tells Tory MPsBoris Johnson calls for no return to "squabbling", but the EU ramps up opposition to UK plans.
BBC News
City of Brussels Capital of Belgium
No 10 says an EU free trade deal still possible despite legal threatsDowning Street has insisted a post-Brexit free trade deal with the EU is still possible despite an increasingly bitter war of words with Brussels amid the threat..
WorldNews
European Parl. excludes Suu Kyi from Sakharov Prize community for crimes against RohingyaThe European Parliament has formally removed Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi from the "Sakharov Prize community" because of her "acceptance" of..
WorldNews
EU mulls legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit divorce dealBritain and the European Union will hold emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty,..
WorldNews
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this