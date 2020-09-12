Britain is risking a car-crash Brexit of food shortages, another recession and isolation Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

(CNN Business)In the four years that have passed since Britain voted to leave the London (CNN Business)In the four years that have passed since Britain voted to leave the European Union , business executives have consistently delivered one message to the country's political leaders: Do not under any circumstances crash out of our largest export market without a deal to protect trade. Now, after painstaking negotiations that resulted in an amicable divorce with the European Union earlier this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has instigated a confrontation with Brussels that could turn the nightmare "no-deal" scenario for business into reality. The UK government said this week that it intends to break the terms of the divorce agreement that settled the country's departure...


