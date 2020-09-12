|
TikTok influencer Addison Rae Easterling to make acting debut in remake of 'She's All That'
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
TikTok sensation and dancer Addison Rae Easterling, better known as simply Addison Rae, has been cast in a remake of "She's All That."
Addison Rae American social media personality and dancer
