La Liga starts without fans; Celta Vigo draws at Eibar

WorldNews Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
La Liga starts without fans; Celta Vigo draws at EibarCelta Vigo drew at Eibar 0-0 as the Spanish league started anew on Saturday still without fans in the stands. Eibar could thank resolute goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic for salvaging a point at home against a more dangerous Celta. Eibar finished with 10 men after Pape Diop was sent off for a second booking with three minutes left. The new season starts less than two months after the 2020-21 campaign concluded after it was delayed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like the end of last season, stadiums reopened without spectators to ensure games don’t become a source of mass contagion. Spain has recorded more than 29,700 confirmed deaths with COVID-19. Champion Real Madrid,...
Granada defeat Athletic Bilbao once again to kick off LaLiga campaign in style

 Granada beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Saturday to begin the new LaLiga season as they ended the last one. Yangel Herrera and summer signing Luis Milla were both on..
WorldNews

Lionel Messi rejoins Barcelona training as LaLiga boss welcomes decision to stay

 LaLiga president Javier Tebas has expressed his relief that Lionel Messi will remain at Barcelona this season after the forward finally returned to training...
WorldNews

Messi's Barcelona divorce is now destined to end badly

 And after all that, he stays. But this time, it wasn’t for the want of trying to leave. Had Lionel Messi been able to extricate himself for the predicament he..
WorldNews

Barcelona's 700m euro release clause not valid, says Messi's father

 Lionel Messi's father and agent tells La Liga that the 700m euro (£624m) release clause in the forward's Barcelona contract is not valid.
BBC News

Thursday's gossip: Barca and PSG want Arsenal's Bellerin

 Barcelona and PSG target Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Real Madrid to pay half of wages to help Gareth Bale leave, plus more.
BBC News
Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid [Video]

Everton sign James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

Everton complete signing of James Rodriguez on a two-year deal from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:16Published

Real Madrid's Rodriguez signs for Everton

 Everton sign Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth £20m.
BBC News

James Rodriguez: Everton sign Colombia attacking midfielder from Real Madrid

 Everton sign Colombia attacking midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a deal worth £20m.
BBC News

