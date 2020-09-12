|
La Liga starts without fans; Celta Vigo draws at Eibar
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Celta Vigo drew at Eibar 0-0 as the Spanish league started anew on Saturday still without fans in the stands. Eibar could thank resolute goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic for salvaging a point at home against a more dangerous Celta. Eibar finished with 10 men after Pape Diop was sent off for a second booking with three minutes left. The new season starts less than two months after the 2020-21 campaign concluded after it was delayed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like the end of last season, stadiums reopened without spectators to ensure games don’t become a source of mass contagion. Spain has recorded more than 29,700 confirmed deaths with COVID-19. Champion Real Madrid,...
