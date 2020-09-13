Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: Dakotas take hit after Sturgis rally; schools back off classroom learning; Europe sees increase in cases

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Dakotas cases rise after Sturgis rally; schools back off in-class learning: Europe struggles with bump in cases: COVID-19 news.
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: 4 Schools In Weld County Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

4 Schools In Weld County Shut Down Due To Coronavirus 02:59

 The schools reverted to remote learning due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate [Video]

CDC: America's Children, Teens Are Killing Themselves At An Increasingly Higher Rate

A sobering new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests suicide rates for children and young adults are still on the rise. According to HuffPost, youth suicide has been a public health crisis in the United States for years. The national suicide rate among 10- to 24-year-olds in the U.S. was mostly stable at the start of the 2000s. However, it rose by 57% from 2007 to 2018. That's an alarming jump from 6.8 deaths per 100,000 in 2007 to 10.7 deaths per 100,000 in 2018. The sobering new report reveals Alaska had the highest youth suicide rate, followed by South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

4 workers at Smithfield plant died; feds fine company $13,494

 Regulators say meat processor failed to protect workers at plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from coronavirus.
CBS News

South Dakota governor defends COVID strategy amid surge

 Over the last two weeks, South Dakota ranked second in the country for new cases per capita.
CBS News

Researchers question study linking Sturgis rally to COVID-19

 Public health experts cast doubt on whether August gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts led to 267,000 infections.
CBS News
U.S. COVID-19 deaths near 190,000 [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 deaths near 190,000

Cases are surging in Iowa and South Dakota, and the top U.S. infectious disease expert warned "we need to be doing much better." This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published

Study says sturgis bike rally was a 'super-spreader' event, led to 260,000 COVID-19 cases

 The study's goal was to estimate the impacts of a single "super-spreader" event on the spread of COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

SD governor criticizes study suggesting Sturgis bike rally led to 260,000 COVID-19 cases

 A study by a California research group estimates that the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota led to more than 260,000 coronavirus cases.
USATODAY.com

Denver Public Schools Plans For Gradual Return Of Kindergarten, 1st Grade For In-Person Learning [Video]

Denver Public Schools Plans For Gradual Return Of Kindergarten, 1st Grade For In-Person Learning

The timeline: Sept. 28 through Oct. 2: Kindergarten students, some first-grade students and primary special-education center students.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:40Published
Reported COVID-19 cases in Lee County Schools [Video]

Reported COVID-19 cases in Lee County Schools

Three more Lee County Schools are now reporting COVID-19 cases. This is according to the district's tracking tool.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published
Virtual Classrooms In Paterson, New Jersey, Disrupted By Obscenities, Pornography [Video]

Virtual Classrooms In Paterson, New Jersey, Disrupted By Obscenities, Pornography

The new normal of virtual learning has unexpectedly included obscenities and even pornography for some students in New Jersey. Nearly half of the schools in Paterson have spotted intruders in their..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published

USATODAY.com

Critics Claim Sturgis Rally COVID-19 Study ‘Politically-Motivated’

Critics Claim Sturgis Rally COVID-19 Study ‘Politically-Motivated’ German researchers claim to have tied a whopping 266,796 Covid-19 cases to a biker rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. That would make it the largest superspreader...
Eurasia Review

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Reportedly Led To 260,000 COVID-19 Cases

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Reportedly Led To 260,000 COVID-19 Cases Watch VideoA new study says a South Dakota motorcycle rally led to 260,000 cases of COVID-19. San Diego State University researchers used cell phone data to...
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.com

