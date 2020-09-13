|
Cam Newton powers new-look Patriots to first post-Tom Brady win over Dolphins
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Cam Newton tallied 15 carries for 75 rushing yards as the quarterback made his Patriots debut with a win over the Dolphins.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cam Newton American football quarterback
Colin Kaepernick Added to Madden '21 Video Game, Rated Higher Than Cam NewtonColin Kaepernick is back in the NFL -- in the Madden '21 video game ... where he's now a playable QB with a higher rating than Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield...
TMZ.com
New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Miami Dolphins National Football League franchise in Miami, Florida
Miami Dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick starting quarterback over Tua TagovailoaRyan Fitzpatrick will open the season as starting quarterback for Miami Dolphins; Rookie Tua Tagovailoa will serve as Fitzpatrick's backup.
USATODAY.com
Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Tom Brady American football quarterback
NFL roundtable: What will be biggest story from Sunday's Week 1 games?From empty stadiums and a potential new wave of protests to Tom Brady's debut with the Bucs, there are plenty of new wrinkles in the NFL.
USATODAY.com
Tom Brady, Drew Brees to make history in Buccaneers-Saints Week 1 opener
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:20Published
USA TODAY Sports' Week 1 NFL picks: Do Tom Brady, Buccaneers debut with win against Saints?The NFL is back, with a smorgasbord of compelling action. But nothing will beat our first look at Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay uniform. Will TB12's Bucs beat the..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this