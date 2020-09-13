Global  
 

Cam Newton powers new-look Patriots to first post-Tom Brady win over Dolphins

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Cam Newton tallied 15 carries for 75 rushing yards as the quarterback made his Patriots debut with a win over the Dolphins.
 Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had some great things to say about Julian Edelman's leadership in the locker room and his fire on the football field ahead of New England's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins.

