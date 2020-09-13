Global  
 

Cam Newton: Dolphins players tried to grab my chain after Patriots' win

USATODAY.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Cam Newton said Dolphins players were trying to grab his chain after the Patriots' season-opening win against Miami on Sunday.
News video: Cam Newton On Julian Edelman's Leadership, Fire On The Field

Cam Newton On Julian Edelman's Leadership, Fire On The Field 01:33

 Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had some great things to say about Julian Edelman's leadership in the locker room and his fire on the football field ahead of New England's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Cam Newton Cam Newton American football quarterback

Cam Newton powers new-look Patriots to first post-Tom Brady win over Dolphins

 Cam Newton tallied 15 carries for 75 rushing yards as the quarterback made his Patriots debut with a win over the Dolphins.
USATODAY.com

Colin Kaepernick Added to Madden '21 Video Game, Rated Higher Than Cam Newton

 Colin Kaepernick is back in the NFL -- in the Madden '21 video game ... where he's now a playable QB with a higher rating than Cam Newton and Baker Mayfield...
TMZ.com

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins National Football League franchise in Miami, Florida

Miami Dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick starting quarterback over Tua Tagovailoa

 Ryan Fitzpatrick will open the season as starting quarterback for Miami Dolphins; Rookie Tua Tagovailoa will serve as Fitzpatrick's backup.
USATODAY.com
Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener [Video]

Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener

The Miami Dolphins have announced that up to 13,000 fans will be able to attend their opening game against the Buffalo Bills.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

New England Patriots New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts


Miami Miami City in Florida, United States

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 4 vs. Heat after reinjuring ankle

 Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the rest of Game 4 vs. Miami after the Milwaukee star landed awkwardly on his right foot in the second quarter.
USATODAY.com
Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal [Video]

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on Tuesday. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published
Miami Doctors Helpless As COVID-19 Devastates Florida [Video]

Miami Doctors Helpless As COVID-19 Devastates Florida

As the coronavirus ravages Florida, healthcare workers in Miami hospitals are struggling. They are having issues coping with the emotional and physical impact of coronavirus. Treating the crushing wave of COVID-19 patients has been difficult, reports Huffpost. 10,000 new cases a day became the norm across the state in July. Many frontline workers are frustrated with the government's inability to coordinate an adequate response.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

