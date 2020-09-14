|
Cam Newton Says Dolphins Players Tried to Snatch His Chain, 'It Was Disrespect'
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
THE DISRESPECT IS REAL!! Cam Newton says Miami Dolphins players tried to snatch the chain off his neck after his Patriots won on Sunday ... and it's all on video. The New England QB was wrapping up a 21-10 victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough…
