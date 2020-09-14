Global  
 

Cam Newton Says Dolphins Players Tried to Snatch His Chain, 'It Was Disrespect'

TMZ.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
THE DISRESPECT IS REAL!! Cam Newton says Miami Dolphins players tried to snatch the chain off his neck after his Patriots won on Sunday ... and it's all on video. The New England QB was wrapping up a 21-10 victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough
