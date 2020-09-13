|
Czech Republic sees record rise in virus cases for third day
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic reported its biggest single-day increase in new coronavirus infections for a third straight day on Sunday, recording 1,541 cases as the country battles a surge in the virus in recent weeks. It was the fifth day in a row with new infections above 1,000 for the country of 10.7 million after cases began to accelerate in August. Adjusted for population, the country has...
