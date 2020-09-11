The Latest: Czech Republic coronavirus cases spike again Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )





The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase in the COVID-19 cases reached 1,382 on Thursday.



In the two previous days, the number of infected in one day surpassed 1,160.



In reaction to the spike, the Czech Republic has returned to mandatory wearing of face masks in interior spaces.



The Czech Republic has had a total of 32,413 COVID-19 cases and 448 people have died, according to government figures on Friday.



___



___



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



BANGKOK — Myanmar on Friday reimposed tough measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, banning travel out of the country’s biggest city, Yangon, and grounding all domestic flights. Both measures, announced just hours before taking effect, will be in place until Oct. 1.



