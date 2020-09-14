|
Cowboys stumble in Mike McCarthy's debut, fall to Rams in SoFi Stadium opener
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The Dallas Cowboys couldn't find a comfort zone on either offense or defense in Mike McCarthy's first game as coach, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
