Cowboys stumble in Mike McCarthy's debut, fall to Rams in SoFi Stadium opener

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The Dallas Cowboys couldn't find a comfort zone on either offense or defense in Mike McCarthy's first game as coach, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Rams Host Cowboys In Season Opener At First Ever So-Fi Stadium Event

Rams Host Cowboys In Season Opener At First Ever So-Fi Stadium Event 02:24

 SoFi stadium debuted on Sunday Night Football Sept. 13. Laurie Perez reports.

Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas

'We'd be cheating ourselves': Why Cowboys aren't shying away from sky-high expectations under McCarthy, Moore

 With new coach Mike McCarthy retaining offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys are expecting big things from their attack.
USATODAY.com

New $5 billion SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, is a site to see

 When the Los Angeles Rams play the Cowboys Sunday night, the spotlight will be on SoFi Stadium, the new, $5 billion home of the Rams and Chargers.
USATODAY.com

Skip Bayless addresses comments about Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's depression, does not apologize

 One day after criticizing Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for discussing depression, Fox Sports' Skip Bayless addressed his comments, did not apologize.
USATODAY.com

49ers DE Solomon Thomas blasts Skip Bayless for his criticism of Dak Prescott's mental health

 49ers DE Solomon Thomas called out Skip Bayless on Friday a day after the Fox Sports analyst drew ire for his comments on Cowboys' Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium [Video]

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium that will serve as home to Chargers and Rams

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published

In CA: Wildfires continue and the air quality suffers

 Officials say thick, smoky skies in Southern California are likely to remain for days. Plus: Gender reveal blamed for El Dorado fire, the L.A. Rams will play in..
USATODAY.com

Mike McCarthy Mike McCarthy American football coach


SoFi Stadium SoFi Stadium NFL stadium in the LA area


Related videos from verified sources

Eric Dickerson gives his prediction on the Cowboys vs. Rams Week 1 matchup | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Eric Dickerson gives his prediction on the Cowboys vs. Rams Week 1 matchup | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys will be right here in LA Sunday night to take on the Los Angeles Rams under the bright new light of SoFi Stadium. Dallas comes in as slight favorites as head coach Mike McCarthy..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:49Published
Marcellus Wiley: Mike McCarthy is smart for protecting his players during televised scrimmage [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Mike McCarthy is smart for protecting his players during televised scrimmage

The Dallas Cowboys televised their scrimmage yesterday, but it was far from what viewers are used to seeing. No players wore names or numbers on their jerseys and most of the shots were tight on..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:07Published
Rams Fans Can Help Fill SoFi Stadium With Cutouts Of Themselves [Video]

Rams Fans Can Help Fill SoFi Stadium With Cutouts Of Themselves

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams can now purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves to help fill SoFi Stadium for the Sept. 13 home-opener against the Dallas Cowboys and for games held amid the COVID-19..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published

