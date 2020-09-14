Global  
 

'Dancing with the Stars': Carole Baskin bringing the 'Tiger King' freak show is tonight's must-see reality TV

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Carole Baskin will bring curious viewers to "Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 Monday night, the first pandemic episode of the reality show.
 Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tyra Banks and Derek Hough give you a sneak peek inside the very unique "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom bubble ahead of the season 29 premiere.

Carole Baskin's Missing Husband's Family Buys Commercial During 'DWTS'

 The family of Don Lewis -- Carole Baskin's millionaire husband who went missing in 1997 -- is cutting in on Carole's first night of 'DWTS' ... asking the public..
TMZ.com

Was Don Lewis pushed from a plane?

 Correspondent Richard Schlesinger uses his skills as a pilot to test theories raised in the 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis — the former husband of Carole..
CBS News

"48 Hours Suspicion": The Tiger King Mystery

 Shocking new information in the disappearance of tiger activist Carole Baskin’s former husband Don Lewis. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger..
CBS News

Tiger King mystery: What Happened to Carole Baskin's former husband?

 A meat grinder threat, a freezer, and a van full of guns: A woman has come forward with new claims about the 1997 disappearance of the Florida millionaire.
CBS News

"48 Hours Suspicion" uncovers new information in "Tiger King" missing person case

 “48 Hours Suspicion” uncovered new information in the mystery at the center of the hit Netflix series "Tiger King." Richard Schlesinger joins "CBS This..
CBS News

New clue in Tiger King mystery: "I will put you in the grinder"

 For the first time on TV, a witness tells "48 Hours Suspicion" that her ex-husband may be connected to the 1997 disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband, Don..
CBS News

Carole Baskin shares what she hopes to gain from Dancing with the Stars [Video]

Carole Baskin shares what she hopes to gain from Dancing with the Stars

The new celebrities that will compete on this season of Dancing with the Stars have been announced. The new cast members getting the most buzz is Tiger King star Carole Baskin.

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Sept 3 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day Sept 3

New indications a coronavirus vaccine could come before 2021, Baseball legend Tom Seaver dies at 75 and Tiger King star joins the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars

‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ [Video]

‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

ABC announced the season 29 lineup of the celebrity dancing competition on Wednesday.

‘Tiger King': Woman Says Ex-Husband Told Her He Put Don Lewis ‘In the Grinder’

‘Tiger King': Woman Says Ex-Husband Told Her He Put Don Lewis ‘In the Grinder’ A woman has come forward claiming her husband confessed involvement in the 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis, one of the individuals featured in Netflix’s hit...
Family of Don Lewis, Carole Baskin's Missing Husband, Airing Commercial During Her 'DWTS' Debut

 Some huge news just came in about tonight’s Dancing with the Stars premiere and one of the celebrities competing for the Mirror Ball trophy, Carole Baskin. If...
