Trump tweets his people have all left Drudge
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
President TrumpDonald John TrumpCrowd aims 'lock him up' chant at Obama during Trump rally Nevada governor: Trump 'taking reckless and selfish actions' in holding rally Michigan lieutenant governor blasts Trump coronavirus response: He 'is a liar who has killed people' MORE for a second day in row aimed criticism at Matt DrudgeMatthew (Matt) Nathan DrudgeTrump: Drudge no longer...
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Defends Indoor Rally, but Aides Express Concern“I’m on a stage, and it’s very far away,” Mr. Trump said of the gathering on Sunday. His own campaign aides privately called the move a game of political..
NYTimes.com
Battleground Tracker poll: Biden gains edge in Arizona over Trump and has big lead in MinnesotaThe latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden edging ahead of President Trump in Arizona, a state that has been in the Republican column all but..
CBS News
Former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card on moments that define presidenciesAndrew Card, who served as White House Chief of Staff under President George W. Bush. joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the Bush presidency, the Trump..
CBS News
A White House Ceremony Will Celebrate a Diplomatic Win and Campaign GiftThe leaders of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have a stake in President Trump’s re-election and helped him become a peacemaker.
NYTimes.com
Trump courts Latino voters as Biden pledges to "work like the devil" to earn community's supportPresident Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Bien are targeting Latino voters in different ways, as the diverse community is expected to play a key role in..
CBS News
Michigan State in the northern United States
Satellite image shows Western wildfire smoke reaching MichiganThe thick smoke is creating some of the world's worst air quality levels, spreading unhealthy air conditions from Canada to Southern California.
CBS News
NIH director 'puzzled' by politicization of COVID protection efforts, Trump's Michigan rally"How did we get here?" NIH director Francis Collins asked, expressing disappointment at the political divisiveness around wearing masks.
USATODAY.com
625,000 essential workers are now eligible for free college in MichiganEssential workers who worked during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown and don't have a degree are eligible for free college in Michigan.
USATODAY.com
Trump makes wild claims about revitalizing auto industry at Michigan rallyThe president said he brought "a lot" of new car plants to Michigan. That's not true and auto employment in the state was down even before COVID hit.
USATODAY.com
Nevada State in the United States
3 Takeaways From the New York Times/Siena College PollPresident Trump and Joe Biden can both point to advantages in our new poll of Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire and Wisconsin.
NYTimes.com
Trump holds first indoor campaign rally since JunePresident Trump is continuing his visit to the West after spending the weekend in Nevada. He held his first indoor rally in Las Vegas, despite state regulations..
CBS News
Trump holds first indoor rally in months, defying Nevada orders and angering governorPresident Trump is facing criticism for holding his first indoor rally in months Sunday night in Nevada, defying orders from the state's governor prohibiting..
CBS News
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz endorses BidenHoward Schultz, the former CEO of Starbucks, endorsed Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenCrowd aims 'lock him up' chant at Obama during Trump rally Biden..
WorldNews
Iraq makes most politicians look bad. Joe Biden's record is actually a bit above average.Though few would defend the 2003 invasion and Iraq still has a long way to go, policies Obama and Biden put in place have led to glimmers of hope.
USATODAY.com
'Lock him up': Barack Obama targeted by Trump rally crowdThe crowd at Donald Trump's political rally in Nevada today called for former president Barack Obama to be "locked up", echoing Trump's claim that his..
New Zealand Herald
Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises
