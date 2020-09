You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Carlos Ghosn Escaped Japan | Screen Written



Reporter and Vanity Fair writer, May Jeong, tells the story of how ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escaped house arrest in Japan in late 2019. May's account of the story is based on her interview with the.. Credit: Vanity Fair Duration: 11:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Q&A: What to expect from trial of Nissan, ex-director Kelly TOKYO (AP) β€” The criminal trial against Japanese automaker Nissan and its former executive Greg Kelly will open in Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. It’s the...

