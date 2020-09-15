|
City of Louisville agrees to 'substantial' settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Louisville's metro government is expected to announce a "substantial" financial settlement Tuesday with the family of Breonna Taylor.
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
It's been six months since Breonna Taylor died and activists aren't letting the world forget(CNN)Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her Louisville, Kentucky, home exactly six months ago Sunday. Since then, no charges have been brought against any of the..
WorldNews
Louisville anxiously awaits Breonna Taylor decision — and whether justice or chaos reignsThe mother of Breonna Taylor called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, telling him to "have the power and courage to call my child yours."
USATODAY.com
Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Lewis Hamilton investigated by FIA for Breonna Taylor T-shirt(CNN)Lewis Hamilton is being investigated by the FIA, motorsport's global governing body, for his T-shirt at the Tuscan Grand Prix. Hamilton, a six-time Formula..
WorldNews
FIA investigating Lewis Hamilton for Breonna Taylor shirtThe F1 racing authority is investigating whether Hamilton's shirt broke FIA rules, according to a spokesperson
CBS News
Breonna Taylor: Lewis Hamilton could face FIA investigation over anti-racism T-shirtLewis Hamilton faces the possibility of an FIA investigation after he wore a T-shirt which displayed a message about the shooting of Breonna Taylor.
BBC News
