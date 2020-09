Wochit Tech - Published 49 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published What Is J.K. Rowling’s New Book About? 00:32 J.K. Rowling has written a new book under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The book is called "Troubled Blood." What's the book about? According to a review in "the Telegraph" "Troubled Blood" is the fifth installment in her Cormoran Strike series. It is about a cold case from 1974 that involves “a...