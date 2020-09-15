Global  
 

Pelosi says House will stay in session until coronavirus stimulus deal is reached, moderate lawmakers push for compromise

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will stay in D.C. until a deal is made on COVID-19 relief as moderate lawmakers mount a pressure campaign
