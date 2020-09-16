|
Boris Johnson is a ‘Trumpite’ who wants EU to fail, British diplomat says
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Britain’s former ambassador to the European Union Ivan Rogers has predicted that Britain will leave the post-Brexit transition at the end of this year with no deal, describing Boris Johnson as a Trumpite politician who wants the EU to fail. “Johnson and his team persuaded themselves that the EU would be so panicked that they would give in eventually. And it didn’t happen. Boris didn’t, I believe, start off as a true no dealer, but he seems now formally in the camp with Dominic Cummings: ‘to hell with it, we should walk away’,” Sir Ivan told The Irish Times. “He is quite Trumpite in method; he was always fascinated by Trump and his strategy to take the other side by surprise and...
