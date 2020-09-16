|
Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
SEATTLE — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94. Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced Tuesday. In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bill Gates Sr. American attorney and philanthropist
Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, has died at 94In an obituary, the family credited the patriarch with a "deep commitment to social and economic equity"
CBS News
Bill Gates Sr, father of Microsoft co-founder, diesWilliam H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.Gates died peacefully yesterday at..
New Zealand Herald
Microsoft American technology company
Microsoft gets OIO approval for $100 million+ data centre in AucklandMicrosoft has gained Overseas Investment Office approval to build a giant cloud computing data centre in Auckland.The applicant was Microsoft NZ - 100 per cent..
New Zealand Herald
Xbox Game Pass briefly explained: console, PC, xCloud streaming and moreMicrosoft is officially launching its xCloud gaming service today on Android phones and tablets, allowing you to play more than 150 genuine Xbox games on devices..
The Verge
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation private foundation founded by Bill and Melinda Gates
Covid update: Hockey players infected; Seru Institute’s partnership for vaccine
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this