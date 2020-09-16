Global  
 

Fed Forecasts Low Interest Rates for Years, and Until Inflation Picks Up

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The Federal Reserve’s latest economic forecasts show that interest rates will remain near zero at least through 2023.
