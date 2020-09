You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fastest-Spinning White Dwarf Discovered Sucking Down Partner Star as it Dies



Astronomers recently spotted a strange white dwarf that’s sucking down material from its companion star, but it gets crazier than that. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources NASA missions spy first possible survivor planet hugging white dwarf star Greenbelt MD (SPX) Sep 17, 2020 An international team of astronomers using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and retired Spitzer Space...

Space Daily 6 hours ago





Tweets about this