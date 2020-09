NASA Missions Spy First Possible ‘Survivor’ Planet Hugging White Dwarf Star Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

An international team of astronomers using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and retired Spitzer Space Telescope has reported what may be the first intact planet found closely orbiting a white dwarf, the dense leftover of a Sun-like star, only 40% larger than Earth.



The Jupiter-size object, called WD 1856

