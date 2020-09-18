Global  
 

PS5 pre orders sold out immediately, but Walmart just added more

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Walmart has announced it will offer PS5 pre-orders starting tonight at 9PM EST.
PSA: Walmart is trying PS5 preorders again at 6PM PT / 9PM ET right here

 Image: Walmart

The PS5 pre-order situation has so far been a bit of a mess, but you might just have your next shot to snag a console very soon —..
The Verge

Xbox Series X and S preorders start at 11AM ET on September 22nd

 Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Microsoft is revealing today the exact time you’ll be able to preorder an Xbox Series X or Series S console on..
The Verge

Here’s how to preorder the PS5, when it ever becomes available again

 Image: Sony

Sony’s PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th in the US starting at $399.99. That price will get you the digital edition of the..
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off at Amazon and Walmart

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 6 releases tomorrow, starting at $399 for the 40mm size and $429 for the 44mm size. If you..
The Verge

PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

Demon’s Souls’ and Final Fantasy XVI’s now-retracted PC launches are an odd coincidence

 Image: Sony

As part of its PlayStation 5 launch event yesterday, Sony said Final Fantasy XVI and Demon’s Souls weren’t just strictly PS5..
The Verge

The PS5 is priced, the Oculus Quest 2 launched, and the GoPro Hero 9 reviewed

 Processor is a digest for what’s happening in the world of consumer technology, with incisive analysis (or maybe just jokes) from Dieter Bohn. Sign up for the..
The Verge

