50 years after Jimi Hendrix's death, his shocking 'Star-Spangled Banner' resonates more than ever

Study reveals loss of a pet can potentially trigger mental health issues in children



Pet owners usually have a strong emotional bond with their pets, however, according to a new study, the death of a pet can trigger a sense of grief in children that is profound and prolonged and can.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago

Bernie Mac’s Widow And Daughter Open Up In Tearful REELZ Documentary



Bernie Mac was at the top of his game when the tragedy struck in 2008, leaving friends, fans, and family wanting more. Now, REELZ will take viewers into the life of the funny man (real name.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago