|
Justin Bieber kicks off 'new era' with Holy music video
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Justin Bieber has released a music video for his new song Holy, beginning his “new era” with a celebration of his Christian faith. The chart-topping pop star teamed up with Chance The Rapper for the uplifting track. ...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Bieber Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor
Justin Bieber Joy Riding Yellow Vespa in Los AngelesJustin Bieber is no Hells Angel, but he's tooling around the City of Angels on a hot new ride ... a bright yellow Vespa and Kanye West's latest kicks!!! The..
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Chance the Rapper American rapper from Illinois
Chance the Rapper leads Mac Miller tributes on death anniversary
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this