Justin Bieber kicks off 'new era' with Holy music video

WorldNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Justin Bieber kicks off 'new era' with Holy music videoJustin Bieber has released a music video for his new song Holy, beginning his “new era” with a celebration of his Christian faith. The chart-topping pop star teamed up with Chance The Rapper for the uplifting track. ...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper release new single 'Holy'

Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper release new single 'Holy' 00:38

 Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper have released their new single 'Holy' and a music video starring Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Destiny

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Joy Riding Yellow Vespa in Los Angeles

 Justin Bieber is no Hells Angel, but he's tooling around the City of Angels on a hot new ride ... a bright yellow Vespa and Kanye West's latest kicks!!! The..
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo [Video]

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years [Video]

Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years

Justin Bieber has opened up to fans on Instagram about the "insecurities and frustrations" he faced as a teenager.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper leads Mac Miller tributes on death anniversary [Video]

Chance the Rapper leads Mac Miller tributes on death anniversary

Chance the Rapper, Juicy J, and Thundercat are among the musicians who saluted rapper Mac Miller on the second anniversary of his death.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

