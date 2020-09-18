Global  
 

On the first day of early voting, Virginians wait up to four hours to cast ballots

Washington Post Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Voters in the Northern Virginia suburbs say they feel a sense of urgency — and don’t trust the U.S. mail.
