'May her memory be a revolution': Supporters say Rosh Hashanah brings special meaning to Ginsburg's death

Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg



The US presidential candidates have both paid tribute to the Supreme Court’sveteran judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died following complications withcancer aged 87. She was best known for her liberal views and fighting forequality for all. Joe Biden learned of the news whilst on a flight, and held apress conference once he landed. President Trump described her as an “amazingwoman”.

