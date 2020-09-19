Global  
 

'May her memory be a revolution': Supporters say Rosh Hashanah brings special meaning to Ginsburg's death

Saturday, 19 September 2020
The world learned of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death as Rosh Hashanah began. Some say that is connected to righteousness in the Jewish faith.
News video: Bay Area Restaurants Celebrate Rosh Hashana With Special Meal Kits

Bay Area Restaurants Celebrate Rosh Hashana With Special Meal Kits 02:16

 The Jewish new year may look different in the age of COVID-19 but restaurants across the Bay Area are trying to preserve tradition with special meal kits. Betty Yu reports. (9-18-20)

