A fall 'twindemic'? As US nears 200,000 coronavirus deaths, experts fear COVID-19, flu may be a deadly combo
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The U.S. is nearing 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Now experts are looking ahead, and the forecast for the fall and winter isn't good.
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Parliament's Monsoon Session likely to be cut short early as more legislators test positive for COVID-19Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, all political parties in a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Parliament on Saturday agreed to curtail the..
DNA
Protesters clash with police at anti-vaccine rally in London
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26Published
US borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed through Oct. 21 to 'slow spread of COVID-19'Neither border closure extension comes as much of a surprise: The U.S., Canada and Mexico have all seen a rise in cases since August.
USATODAY.com
