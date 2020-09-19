Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A fall 'twindemic'? As US nears 200,000 coronavirus deaths, experts fear COVID-19, flu may be a deadly combo

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The U.S. is nearing 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Now experts are looking ahead, and the forecast for the fall and winter isn't good.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Experts Caution, Wildfire Smoke Could Worsen Covid-19

Experts Caution, Wildfire Smoke Could Worsen Covid-19 01:13

 With over 6.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 190,000 deaths, the pandemic is continuing to take a toll–but the western part of the country is battling not one, but two crises that some are saying could have a compound effect.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Parliament's Monsoon Session likely to be cut short early as more legislators test positive for COVID-19

 Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, all political parties in a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Parliament on Saturday agreed to curtail the..
DNA
Protesters clash with police at anti-vaccine rally in London [Video]

Protesters clash with police at anti-vaccine rally in London

Hundreds from a group calling themselves 'Resist and Act' have gathered in central London to rally against Covid-19 vaccines and public health restrictions. Scuffles broke out between protesters and police, after the crowds formed human blockades opposite the officers to stop them from making arrests. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach

Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. "Certainly it's going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict COVID protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals," said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

US borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed through Oct. 21 to 'slow spread of COVID-19'

 Neither border closure extension comes as much of a surprise: The U.S., Canada and Mexico have all seen a rise in cases since August.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of September 8th [Video]

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of September 8th

The Florida Department of Health is reporting less than 100 COVID-19 deaths for the fourth day in a row. It's important to note some deaths are reported a month later.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:41Published
CDC report on coronavirus deaths leads to misinformation on social media [Video]

CDC report on coronavirus deaths leads to misinformation on social media

A new report from the CDC is creating a lot of buzz on social media, with some people claiming the latest numbers show coronavirus isn't as deadly as initially thought.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:21Published
Keep This in Mind If You're Considering Skipping the Flu Shot This Year [Video]

Keep This in Mind If You're Considering Skipping the Flu Shot This Year

It’s September and with fall around the corner, there is another health concern that we all have to face: the flu season. Health experts are worried about a possible “twindemic.” Veuer’s Johana..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this