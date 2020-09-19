Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bellingham makes Bundesliga debut in Dortmund win

BBC News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
England youth international Jude Bellingham makes his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund and picks up an assist.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jude Bellingham Jude Bellingham English association football player


Bundesliga Bundesliga Association football league

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile [Video]

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives for an initial fee of£20million. Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not“negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum beingheavily linked to Barcelona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Sancho tipped to become better than Cristiano Ronaldo

 Raphael Guerreiro believes that Jadon Sancho has the potential to become as good as, if not better than Cristiano Ronaldo. Since moving to Germany from..
WorldNews

VAN DIEST: Magical season still sinking in for Alphonso Davies

 Alphonso Davies is still processing a magical year with FC Bayern Munich while preparing for a new season. Just weeks after capping off his first full German..
WorldNews
Chelsea sign Germany midfielder Havertz on five-year deal [Video]

Chelsea sign Germany midfielder Havertz on five-year deal

Chelsea complete the signing of Germany's highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:58Published

Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund German professional sports club based in Dortmund

Sancho to stay at club until 2023, says Dortmund [Video]

Sancho to stay at club until 2023, says Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund say winger Jadon Sancho will not leave the club after a contract extension to 2023.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:40Published
Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports [Video]

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports

Jadon Sancho could break the British transfer by completing a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United as early as this week, according to media reports.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:54Published
Jadon Sancho in profile [Video]

Jadon Sancho in profile

Manchester United have inched closer to signing Jadon Sancho, with BorussiaDortmund willing to agreen to an initial fee according to The Independent.Take a look at the winger in profile.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Related videos from verified sources

Bellingham 'buzzing' after Dortmund debut [Video]

Bellingham 'buzzing' after Dortmund debut

English midfielder Jude Bellingham says he 'loved every minute' of his Borussia Dortmund debut after featuring in their 6-0 pre-season win over Austrian side SCR Altach.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this