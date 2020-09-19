|
Bellingham makes Bundesliga debut in Dortmund win
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
England youth international Jude Bellingham makes his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund and picks up an assist.
Jude Bellingham English association football player
Bundesliga Association football league
Borussia Dortmund German professional sports club based in Dortmund
